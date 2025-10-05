WTF with Dean Piper
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The Wild West world of Showbiz Journalism
It feels like journalists in the showbiz field are getting away with more than they ever did - what happened to the journalism world post-Leveson? A bit…
Apr 1
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Dean Piper
15
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March 2026
Let’s talk about the Brit Awards 2026
Some amazing performances, some strange winner choices and what I hated about it.
Mar 1
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Dean Piper
9
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February 2026
Why has NOBODY got Britney’s back right now?
The star has never looked more unhinged and yet it appears nothing (and nobody) is helping her find her way back to health. Why is that?
Feb 27
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Dean Piper
42
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January 2026
Dear Brooklyn, thank you. I think. Oh, actually...
Somebody needed to take our minds off this shitty world we are all navigating, didn’t they? But should we have enjoyed this story as much as we did?
Jan 21
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Dean Piper
14
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I’m excited for the recommissioning of Emily in Paris BUT I have no idea why…
It’s the ultimate hangover television and it’s coming back for season six but is this the ultimate throwaway TV series?
Jan 14
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Dean Piper
6
I’m just a man continually searching for spontaneity...
Everything’s so organised, locked in and planned these days – but I don’t want that. I want to roam free.
Jan 7
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Dean Piper
12
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1
October 2025
Sometimes you need to shut the f**k up.
I’ve been on a Substack break. Here’s why. I hope to be back at some point. But let’s see.
Oct 5, 2025
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Dean Piper
24
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August 2025
Are we taking ten steps backwards in showbiz journalism?
Post-Leveson it felt like showbiz writers were being waaaaaay less twatty. But have we forgotten how to be human again?
Aug 24, 2025
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Dean Piper
6
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REVISITED: The Newsroom Days
I'm on my holidays and wanted to repost this piece. It originally came out two years ago when I was a fledgling Stacker and now there are so many more…
Aug 20, 2025
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Dean Piper
7
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Oasis, Mariah, Evita…oh my + the JOY of paying for tickets
There was a time where I went literally everywhere for free but these days paying my way is the biggest joy I can find when it comes to gigs and shows
Aug 17, 2025
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Dean Piper
4
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Podcast episodes to enhance your walk, hike or car journey…
I’m away and spending a lot of time hiking up to magical Greek villages listening to podcasts. Here are some episodes I’ve really enjoyed on my…
Aug 13, 2025
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Dean Piper
2
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Come on, Myleene
Having friends in the celebrity world could be tricky as a tabloid journalist. Here’s one inside-track tale about when it all goes horribly wrong and…
Aug 10, 2025
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Dean Piper
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© 2026 Dean Piper
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