WTF with Dean Piper

WTF with Dean Piper

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Are we taking ten steps backwards in showbiz journalism?
Post-Leveson it felt like showbiz writers were being waaaaaay less twatty. But have we forgotten how to be human again?
  Dean Piper
REVISITED: The Newsroom Days
I'm on my holidays and wanted to repost this piece. It originally came out two years ago when I was a fledgling Stacker and now there are so many more…
  Dean Piper
Oasis, Mariah, Evita…oh my + the JOY of paying for tickets
There was a time where I went literally everywhere for free but these days paying my way is the biggest joy I can find when it comes to gigs and shows
  Dean Piper
Podcast episodes to enhance your walk, hike or car journey…
I’m away and spending a lot of time hiking up to magical Greek villages listening to podcasts. Here are some episodes I’ve really enjoyed on my…
  Dean Piper
Come on, Myleene
Having friends in the celebrity world could be tricky as a tabloid journalist. Here’s one inside-track tale about when it all goes horribly wrong and…
  Dean Piper
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