WTF with Dean Piper

WTF with Dean Piper

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Bonnie Garvin's avatar
Bonnie Garvin
Jan 3, 2024

The world of film and television is changing drastically and NOT for the better. Living and working in the belly of the beast, Hollywood, you see evidence everywhere. The most successful brand in the history of modern television, HBO, changed its name to MAX! Why?! Because new chief doen't want the "highbrow" label HBO has earned. Their golden age is history.They plan to produce mainstream, cheap shit. Jeff Bewkes sneers at making more "Successions." I teach screenwriting at the most revered film school in the world, USC, and my students barely watch films or television. When they do watch, it's often on their phones because they can't separate from them long enough to migrate to a larger screen. We're not only paying for what we used to get for free, we're getting more "reality" shows and non-scripted programming which costs nothing to produce and brings in zillions. Don't get me started on reality shows. They started the whole downward spiral. Once the corporations realized they literally didn't writers, it was all over. The corporations who own the networks don't believe writers deserve pay. Now, In the aftermath of our last strike, they hit the jackpot. They decided to pass the cost onto viewers!! They won't lose a penny. In fact, it's a bonanza! We're all addicted to streaming. Movie theatres, even in LA, are scarce. and there are fewer and fewer good films being made to put in the ones that are left. The ONLY movies I've seen in movie theatres are foreign films. The good news for me, personally, is I'm reading a LOT more. I've started to cancel some of many subscriptions. Of course that leads to consolidation of the broadcasters which then becomes another problem. Fucking capitalism. Oh, and Happy New Year! Sorry, Dean. Went off on a rant.

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T WITH TESS's avatar
T WITH TESS
Dec 6, 2024

Hello Mr Piper! How are you? This post came up on my notes / suggested read/ whatever … this morning and was so timely. I’d been hanging out with a close friend who works in TV and she was bemoaning how dire it currently is. Then I noticed your post was nearly a year old (I’m so up to date 😁) so safe to say things have got even worse since then. Anyway good to see you on here. I’m very new to the substack game. You were always an early adopter / good trend spotter so well done. Finding substack intriguing … and have a merry band of 40 subscribers 😊 whoop! Hope you are well x

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