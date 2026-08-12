WTF with Dean Piper

WTF with Dean Piper

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Claire Mann (Norrish)'s avatar
Claire Mann (Norrish)
3h

Spot on Dean. I had to give myself a total blackout during recovery from recent surgery. Couldn’t face the pics - I missed Nick Cave and Kylie in Brighton and Raye at Pride. 😭 I was so much happier without it! Started reading long form substacks and doing actual long FaceTimes with my friends. So much better. Still limiting the gram! 👌🏽

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