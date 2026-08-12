Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome!

It was starting to get to the point where when I attended a party I could tell if the gathering was being thrown purely for the gram. All about showing off. Just to garner likes, show off new tableware or the fact the host could cook. Or maybe it was the exceptional choice in wine or the super spenny tequila that only comes out on rare occasions. Or the sheep which had been newly dyed pastel colours. I have to admit, I adored that one.

The truth of the matter is social media has fucked us all up. We are all a bunch of twatty showoffs – me included. I literally eye roll at myself when I take a picture of a meal and post it on my stories like I’ve just discovered some pretty sushi or I’m the first person to ever try lobster. We have collectively all become ghastly with our addiction to showing off.

I once heard a saying which I’ve never forgotten – comparison is the biggest form of evil. I wholeheartedly agree in this statement and it’s something Instagram has ingrained in us all. I’m continually comparing my life to other people, and it sucks.

It should come as no surprise I have multiple friends who are struggling with their mental health right now. People who are universally loved and adored but they’re comparing their lives to that of others and that’s part of the problem. Some of them are even playing their private life out on social media.

Then there are a gaggle of girlfriends who wish they had the rich hubby, two or so children and a country pile.

I explain to those girls that so many of our couple-y friends aren’t happy. There are plenty that “settled” and there are plenty that have either started their debut divorce so they can immediately bounce into their next marriage (which seems to always happen). Truth is, it’s not all rosy out there like the Gram paints out.

Being on Instagram too much is exceedingly unhealthy. Why? Well, it’s constantly painting a lie. Very rarely are people authentic to their true selves with their posts. You must remember that. And this before you realise it’s literally the most anxiety inducing vehicle known to humankind and STILL we seem to think anxiety is just something we need to deal with in 2026 as a way of life. If ever I’m anxious in life – which thankfully isn’t often these days – the first thing I do is delete social media from my phone.

Now, where was I – ahhhh, my point is lately I’ve been to four large social gatherings with friends where there’s been a polite “no social media” message on all the invitations. And guess what? The events have been 100% better without the pressure of showing the world and his wife what everyone’s been doing and endlessly documenting the shenanigans.

Maybe it was the fact the pressure of finding the perfect grid worthy image had been banished. Maybe it was the fact I felt so much more at ease in letting my weave down knowing we were in a safe space and those that are continually posting from events (purely to be seen) couldn’t do their usual. Come on, we all have that friend!

Hilariously, the events I was attending were so star studded too. They would have set the gram ALIVE.

At one of them I sat opposite a former US chat show host in the Cotswolds, at another I met – arguably – the biggest popstar on the planet and at the last one I was flouncing around a gorgeous French Chateau without a care in the world. All were the perfect Insta-lame fodder.

This is where I want to give you all a piece of advice. Holding a lovely dinner or a great party soon? Want your wedding to be all about the guests you invited? Ban it. Insta ban the shit out of it. No speeches. No pictures of the buffet or the disco. No snaps from the private VIP event where your snaps will end up on the sidebar of shame. No drama about who posted what picture and who needed to take that one down because it didn’t paint the host in the fondest light. It immediately alleviates all the pressure of having to race to the gram after (or let’s face it, even during) the event.

I mean, if Taylor and Travis can install an Instaban to 1000 guests at their nuptials and everybody stuck to it then why can’t we in a smaller way to improve our lives?

It means people can relax and take it easy. It also – most importantly – means you use your eyes a lot more at that event. Sure, you can take pictures if needs be or have a professional photographer there to collect the memories. But it makes you think so much more about what content you record or picture. In fact, a couple of the upmarket events with the bans have meant I’ve seen a lot more people taking cameras with them. Cameras with actual film in them – where they must develop the pictures down at Snappy Snaps. Does that even exist still? I hope so. Gosh, the joy of taking your films there without having any clue about what would have come out, which pictures would have had a finger over the lens, and which images didn’t make you look like Caspar the friendly ghost because of that ghastly flash.

The excitement of going to pick up your photographs was insane.

What do I hope happens next? Ban phones in clubs. Like, who seriously will ever watch these videos people take of a superstar DJ playing a big trance anthem. Back in my day (excuse me whilst I puke at my nearer-to-fifty mid-fortie-ness) we actually danced. We raved. We lost control. The last thing on our minds were pictures, videos, cameras, phones, technology – we just danced. How joyous is that? We were permanently on an Instaban. Why? Because there wasn’t Instagram. In fact, our culture as a whole was so much better. Slower. Calmer. More thought out. Endlessly captivating. Nowadays if you go to a gig use your eyes, get lost, listen with your senses and soul. Immerse yourself. Very aware I sound hippie dippy weird. But you’ll have a far better night.

I write this to you from Greece. I’ve come for a break. A proper holiday. Not just five days in Ibiza where I come home worn out from endless rose-fuelled lunches and midnight finishes without supper.

The first thing I did on my flight? Deleted Instagram. Oh my fuck that felt great.

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DISCLAIMER: Pretty much every part of my job and career revolves around people posting on Instagram. From food, hotels, the hospitality industry, the fashion world…the list is endless. But hey, maybe there’s something exceedingly cool about being the place where you can’t take a snap of your food or show off some gorgey piece of furniture. I’m very aware I’m going round in circles. We’re all screwed. I’m off to post about my spinach and feta pie. OR AM I?